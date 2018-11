Milton, MA- Several 2018 Volunteer of the Year nominees will be recognized during the annual Thanks-for-Giving service, sponsored by the Milton Interfaith Clergy Association, that will take place at First Parish Church on Nov. 18 at 4p.m.

This article, along with the list of Volunteer of the Year awardees may be read in its entirety in the Thursday, Nov. 15 edition of the Milton Times.

Category: Milton