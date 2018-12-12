Campaign to reduce underage drinking begins
Milton, MA- The Milton Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition announces the launch of its new parent-focused campaign to reduce underage drinking. The campaign is geared to Milton parents and guardians and features messages with professionally designed ads that will be circulated via multiple media and communication channels.
This article may be read in its entirety in the Thursday, Dec. 6 edition of the Milton Times.
