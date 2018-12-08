Milton Change Makers: Spotlight on Milton Persists

Milton, MA- Milton Persists was founded two years ago, inspired by the 2017 Women’s March and fueled by resistance to the election of President Trump, with the mission to engage the Milton community in the political process to ensure that the community’s local, state and federal representatives actively represent progressive values and principles.

Milton Change Makers is a town-wide coalition of progressive groups in Milton and Mattapan focusing on social change. This article by Emily Armstrong and Lisa Baker can be read in its entirety in the Thursday, Dec. 6 edition of the Milton Times.

Category: Milton, News