Milton, MA- Cardinal Sean O’Malley presented 125 Cheverus Award Medals to laypersons, deacons and religious, including Mrs. Dell Staunton of St. Agatha Parish of Milton, during a daytime prayer service at Immaculate Conception Church on 600 Pleasant St. in Malden,

This article may be read in its entirety in the Thursday, Nov. 29 edition of the Milton Times.

Category: Milton, News