Milton, MA- Milton has received $241,000 in a pair of key state grants that will pay for roughly half the cost of new curbside recycling carts distributed this fall and enable the town to recycle discarded mattresses for free for the next two years.

This article by Elaine Cushman Carroll may be read in its entirety in the Thursday, Dec. 6 edition of the Milton Times.

Category: Milton, Milton Department of Public Works, News