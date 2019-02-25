Community forums discuss school expansion alternatives

Milton, MA- The School Committee continued to hear pushback about and support for its expansion alternatives for the Milton Public Schools at three community forums that drew more than 120 attendees held last week as the Special Town Meeting approached.

Town Meeting members will be asked at the meeting, scheduled to begin Feb. 25, to support the creation of a School Building Committee that would pursue solutions to housing the town’s growing elementary school enrollments, including the possible construction of a new school building.

This article may be read in its entirety in the Thursday, Feb. 21 edition of the Milton Times.

