Lynch addresses airplane noise

Milton, MA- Congressman Stephen Lynch (D-MA) , co-chair of the Congressional Quiet Skies Caucus for the 116th Congress, has introduced H.R. 976, the Air Traffic Noise and Pollution Expert Consensus Act, to address increasing community concerns about airplane noise and pollution by requiring the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to sponsor an Expert Consensus Report issued by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine on the health effects of airplanes flying over residential areas.

This article may be read in its entirety in the Thursday, Feb. 14 edition of the Milton Times.

