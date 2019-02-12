Lynch joins House colleagues on Social Security proposal

Milton, MA- Congressman Stephen Lynch joined Rep. John Larson of Connecticut, chairman of the Ways & Means Social Security Subcommittee, and his House colleagues in introducing Social Security 2100 Act, H.R. 860, which would expand Social Security’s vital benefits, financially strengthen the system, and cut taxes for over 10 million seniors throughout the 21st century.

This article may be read in its entirety in the Thursday, Feb. 7 edition of the Milton Times.

Category: Congressman Steven Lynch, Milton, News