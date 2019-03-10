New director connects to cemetery on many levels

Milton, MA- The smell of grape jelly cooking on the stove brings Lisa Ahearn back to her formative years and the time she spent with her nana.

It was time spent making jelly and working in the garden with her Italian grandparents that caused Ahearn to fall in love with all things connected to plants and helps explain why she was eventually attracted to a job at Cedar Grove Gardens. Now, after 29 years of holding every job at the Dorchester florist and gift shop, Ahearn will be pulling up roots.

This story may be read in its entirety in the Thursday, March 7 edition of the Milton Times.

Category: News