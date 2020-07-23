Christina Rice weds Christopher Moore

Christina Rice of Milton and Christopher Moore of Quincy were married on June 8, 2019, at St. Agatha church in East Milton.
The bride was given in marriage by Steven and Susan Rice, lifelong Milton residents.
The bride attended St. Agatha’s School, Milton High School (Class of 2010), and Quinnipiac University (Class of 2014). She is a Cardiac ICU nurse at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
The groom, the son of Barbara Moore and the late Paul Moore, graduated from Milton High School in 2007 and Curry College in 2013. He is a Massachusetts state trooper and a Milton High football coach for nine years who was known around town as “Coach Moore.”
The maid of honor was Stephanie Rice of Milton.
Bridesmaids were Jennifer Moore, Julia Moore, Jamie Mitchell, Katherine Garland (Monahan), Tara Dynan, and Kathleen MacDonald, all of Milton; and Molly McGuire and Natalie Scuzzarella of Quincy.
The best man was Martin Courage III of Milton.
The groomsmen were Andrew J. Moore, Patrick C. Moore, Gregory Rice, Seamus Killeen, Brendan Morrissey, Adam Donovan, Gregory Potts, and James Cocoris of Milton.
A reception was held at Venezia in Boston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.