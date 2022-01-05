Miss Askins to wed Mr. Langone
Michael and Sylvie Askins of Milton announce the engagement of their daughter, Morgan Askins of Cranford, NJ, to Christopher Langone of Cranford, NJ.
A 2012 graduate of Milton High School, the bride-elect graduated from Roger Williams University in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and the University of Hartford in 2019 with a master’s degree in organizational psychology.
She works as an employer brand and recruiting programs associate at Flatiron Health in New York, NY.
A 2012 graduate of Northern Highlands Regional High School in Allendale, NJ, the groom-elect graduated in 2016 from Roger Williams University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.
He is employed as a product marketing manager at VisitDays in New York, NY.
The groom-elect’s parents are Stephen and Stephanie Langone of Phoenix, MD.
A wedding is planned Aug. 12, 2023 at Glenn Manor House in Portsmouth, RI.
