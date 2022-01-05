Miss Askins to wed Mr. Langone

Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.