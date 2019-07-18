Mr. Robert G. Hiss and Ms. Mary Riffe Hiss of Milton wish to announce the marriage of their son, 1st Lt. Griffith R. Hiss to 2nd Lt. Kathryn S. Stutesman of St. Charles, Illinois. The wedding was held on May 25, 2019, in the chapel of the United States Air Force Academy from which the couple both graduated. They will reside at Cannon AFB in Clovis, New Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.