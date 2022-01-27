Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Overcast. High around 35F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Snow. Winds will increase overnight. Low 21F. NNE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.