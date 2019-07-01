The mission of Brookwood Community Farm, located on 11 Blue Hill River Road in Canton, includes fighting food insecurity in the region. Hunger affects one in 10 families in Massachusetts.
In addition to providing fresh produce to local food pantries, the farm is fielding a team in the 2019 Ride For Food on Oct. 6.
The Brookwood team welcomes bike riders and will organize a few group rides and social events over the next few months. If you enjoy riding and would like to join a group of local riders for a good cause or support the cause without riding, contact Rob Cormack at rob@brookwoodcommunityfarm.org. More information may be found at https://ride.threesquaresne.org/team/223595.
For more information see the Milton Times issue of June 27, 2019 in print or at http://miltontimes.ma.newsmemory.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.