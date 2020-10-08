New patients accepted at Bay State Physical Therapy

Office hours for the Bay State Physical Therapy office at 199 Blue Hills Parkway are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday hours by appointment.

Bay State Physical Therapy now has an office in Milton, located on the corner of Blue Hills and Oak Street, next to Tucker Elementary School.

For more information, call Bay State Physical Therapy at 857-419-8010.

