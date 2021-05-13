For the past 40 years, the sweetest part of Richard Burke’s day is before sunrise as he makes his rounds at the Boston Fish Pier to purchase a selection of freshly caught fish and seafood.
On the road by 5 a.m., Burke returns with the “daily catch” to the seafood market just over the Milton line in North Quincy, where he continues his work cutting and fileting fish.
Soon he is typically met by his wife Margaret and his son Matt, who is now taking over the business and technically his boss.
Matt said the early morning run is his father’s “favorite part of the day.”
