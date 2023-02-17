Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Windy with periods of rain and snow this evening becoming clear overnight. Low 22F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain and snow this evening becoming clear overnight. Low 22F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.