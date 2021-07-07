Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.