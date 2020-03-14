Fitness Unlimited, located in East Milton Square, celebrated its 40th Anniversary with a “member appreciation party” on Saturday, March 14.
The all-day eventl featured group fitness classes.
Members, their guests and women in the community gathered at the gym at 364 Granite Ave. in East Milton throughout the day.
The gym was owned and operated for 40 years by Paul Maduri who sold his interest in the company to Beth Whitney and Cindy McCarthy this month.
To learn more, go to www.fitnessunlimited. com.
