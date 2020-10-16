Stunning center entrance Crosby Colonial with huge front to back living room with fireplace ... perfect for the holiday season!
Three generously sized bedrooms on the second floor and additional fourth floor bedroom and office.
This house at 4 Coolidge Road is offered for $899,000. Saturday, Oct. 17, there is an open house from noon to 2 p.m.
Listed by Brandan Malanga of William Raveis Real Estate. Contact him at 857-204-3849 or at the Raveis office at 716-322-3933. Email Brendan.Malanga@raveis.com
