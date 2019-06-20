Sherwin-Williams™ opened a new location, 100 Mayor Thomas J Mcgrath Highway. For more than 150 years, Sherwin-Williams has been an industry leader in the development of technologically advanced paint and coatings. As the nation’s largest specialty retailer of paint and painting supplies, Sherwin-Williams is dedicated to supporting both do-it-yourselfers and painting professionals with exceptional and exclusive products, resources to make confident color selections and expert, personalized service at its more than 4,300 neighborhood stores across North America. For more information, visit sherwin-williams.com. Join Sherwin-Williams on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram*. Cutting the ribbon at the grand opening June 19 was Quincy City Councilor David McCarthy with Sherwin Williams manager Kelsey Pannier, members of the Quincy Chamber of Commerce and other Sherwin Williams staff.
