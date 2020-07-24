Help wanted

The Milton Times is accepting applications for a part-time ad salesperson. Must be proactive and persistent. Work with an existing client base and develop your own sales territory as well. Work from home; reach customers via phone calls, emails and video/audio online meetings. Will become an outside salesperson after the health crisis. Most accounts are in Milton and Quincy. This is a commission position. Send resume or letter of interest to helpwanted.milton@gmail.com.
