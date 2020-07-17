80 Garden

80 Garden St.

$1,025,000

4 beds, 2 baths

Traditional New England colonial situated on a professionally landscaped corner lot.

What makes this home special is the warmth of the authentic design and the spaciousness of the bright interior with it's free-flowing floor plan. Crown moldings, wainscoting and exquisite detailing throughout this stunning home! Additionally, this home includes a full finished basement, hardwood floors, two car garage, central air, gas fireplace, sun-drenched screened porch and so much more..

Easy commute to 93 North & South, Coffee Shops, Restaurants, within walking distance to schools & Cunningham Park.

Listed by Susan Lewis-Grant

(D) 617-686-0168

susan.lewis@nemoves.com

60 Adams Street
Milton, Ma 02186
 
Open house Sat., July 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
and Sunday, July 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

