80 Garden St.
$1,025,000
4 beds, 2 baths
Traditional New England colonial situated on a professionally landscaped corner lot.
What makes this home special is the warmth of the authentic design and the spaciousness of the bright interior with it's free-flowing floor plan. Crown moldings, wainscoting and exquisite detailing throughout this stunning home! Additionally, this home includes a full finished basement, hardwood floors, two car garage, central air, gas fireplace, sun-drenched screened porch and so much more..
Easy commute to 93 North & South, Coffee Shops, Restaurants, within walking distance to schools & Cunningham Park.
Listed by Susan Lewis-Grant
(D) 617-686-0168
