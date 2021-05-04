The corner of Central Avenue and Brook Hill Road has been a barbershop for more than 75 years.
Back in the 1950s it was Al Barone’s Barber Shop and the aroma of Old Spice filled the small storefront. It was a very male environment. A place for a shave and a haircut and maybe a game of chance.
In 2001 the barbershop was taken over by a woman.
On May 1, 2001, Mackie’s Barber Shop opened at 20 Central Ave.
Mackie, who never uses her full name professionally, had a clear vision of what she wanted to keep and what she expected to change.
Her barber shop is a friendly spot – the type of place where everyone knows your name.
