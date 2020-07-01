$879,900
300 Eliot St., Milton, located in the heart of Columbines! 10 Rms, 6 Bds, 1.5 Baths Warm & Inviting Front Porch to read and relax. From the moment you walk over the threshold you will feel right at home. From the beautiful Foyer & Stunning Front Staircase, Soaring ceilings, Fresh Paint, Gleaming Hardwood floors & Rich detailed Moldings. First floor features, Living Rm with French Doors, Spacious Dining Rm, Fireplaced Family Rm, Eat In Kitchen with beautiful Cabinets, Stainless Appliances, Breakfast Bar & Room for Full Table plus Half Bath & Enclosed back porch too. Back Staircase to 2nd floor with 5 Bedrooms. 16 x 13 Master Bedroom w/ Architectural Plans to add Master Bath in adjacent 9 x 11 Bd. 4 Bds & Full Bath. Third Floor features 6 th Bd, and 2 Bonus Rms. Sweet yard and Rarely available Two Car Garage. All of this within walking distance to Red Line Trolley, Shields Park, Restaurants, Bike Path, Turners Pond. FIRST OPEN HOUSE SUN July 5 BY APPT EVERY 15 MINS 10:30 - 1:30. Listed by Kelley & Rege Properties
