New to the Market

51 Bartons Lane, Milton
List Price: $1,250,000
Listing Agent: Carolyn Cahill – 781.801.483
Quiet cul de sac tucked on the outskirts of Cunningham Park with flexible floor plan.
9 rooms, 5 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, one half bath, First Floor Laundry,
Cape Built in 1993, 3-car Attached Garage, Parking for 6 cars Off-Street, Hot Water Baseboard, Gas Cooling, Central Air, Full Basement.
