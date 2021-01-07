At Stella’s restaurant, the customers and the food they enjoy have blended into a sweet pairing that has stretched over more than 20 years under the ownership of the Lefas family.
Sometimes Cathy Lefas jokes that if she forgets the name of a customer, she describes him to her mom as, for instance, the man who takes his eggs in a side order with dry toast.
With that clue, Georgia Lefas can quickly come up with the customer’s name.
On the morning of New Year’s Eve, Georgia and her husband Nick opened the breakfast and lunch spot for the last time.
