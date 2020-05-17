Dorothy M. Blake

Dorothy M. (Courtney) Blake of Milton passed away on May 4, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late Robert J. Blake (retired Milton Fire Chief); mother of Maureen Brennan and her husband John of Needham and Donna Daly and her husband James of Milton; grandmother of Robert Brennan, Kevin Brennan, James Daly, Jennifer Daly, and Teresa Anshewitz; and great-grandmother of Molly and James Daly.
A private graveside service will be held at Milton Cemetery and a memorial Mass will be held at a later date to celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Milton Firefighters Relief Association, 515 Canton Ave., Milton, MA 02186.
For a complete obituary and guest book, see www.alfreddthomas.com.
