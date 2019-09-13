Courageous Conversations is seeking volunteers on Monday, Oct. 14 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at First Parish on 535 Canton Ave. in Milton to help assemble Blessing Bags for people who are experiencing homelessness.
Blessing Bags are filled with hygiene items, travel snacks, winter clothing, and more.
Specifically, travel sized donations are sought of the following items: soap, toothbrushes (should be packaged individually), combs, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, hand lotion, sunblock, tissues, travel-sized snacks, white socks, and winter gloves. All sizes will be packed into a gallon-sized freezer Ziplock.
RSVP to https://eventbrite.com/e/october-service-project-blessing-bags-tickets-70635236695.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.