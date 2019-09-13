The Trustees of Milton Cemetery and Superintendent Lisa Ahern are issuing an invitation on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. to participate in a walking tour of the cemetery located at 211 Centre St. The suggested donation is $15.
The theme of this stroll is “people who made their fortunes in the food industry,” and Anthony Sammarco will discuss many residents of the cemetery who were once owners of local food-related industries.
Among those whose graves will be visited are Howard Johnson (28 flavors of ice cream), Edmund Baker (Baker Chocolate), Josiah Webb (Webb & Twombley Chocolate), Dr. Jonathan Ware (Ware Chocolate), the Copeland family (Pepsi-Cola bottling), Josiah Bent (Bent's Cracker), and Wallace L. Pierce (S.S. Pierce Company).
For more information, contact 617-698-0200 or info@miltoncemetery.com.
