In addition to regular storytimes on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, the Milton Public Library is offering programs for young people during the week of Sept. 15 to Sept. 21.
Fall is right around the corner, and leaves are falling everywhere. A craft fair will be held after school in the Children's Room on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 4 to 5 p.m. for children aged 8 and up featuring the use of chalk markers to decorate leaves. Materials will be provided. Registration is required.
The Lego Club for ages 6 to 12 is set to meet on Friday, Sept. 20 from 4 to 5 p.m. Each month, participants build on a different theme. At the end of the hour, their creations go on display for all library visitors to enjoy. Registration is required and will open two weeks prior to the event.
From 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, there will be a concert for all ages featuring the Ezekiel’s Wheels Klezmer Band on the library’s front porch as part of Milton Porchfest, which includes other performances in the community on this date. All are welcome to enjoy contemporary Jewish music for the whole family.
Check the web calendar for a listing of the programs the library offers year-round. Information about and registration for these programs can be found at www.miltonlibrary.org or by calling 617-898-4957 during business hours. You can also like the Children’s Room on Facebook and get updates in your news feed.
