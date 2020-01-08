Until Jan. 31, the Milton Public Library is hosting an exhibit of the artwork of Ed Bray in its Wotiz Gallery.
Bray creates architectural, figurative, portrait and landscape illustrations using watercolor, colored pencil, and graphite.
After graduating from the Rhode Island School of Design and studying illustration, he began his career in Minneapolis, where he worked for a company on pen and ink and marker layouts.
In addition to his commercial assignments, Bray focused on watercolor landscapes of the Midwest, which were exhibited at the Fuller Art Museum in Brockton.
Examples of his illustrations appear in “Drawing: Structure and Vision” (2008) by Fritz Drury and Joanne Stryker.
Bray is skilled in presentation artwork, such as storyboards and comps, as well as finished illustrations and fine art. His work has been featured in American Showcase, the Directory of Illustration, Behance, and The Workbook.
