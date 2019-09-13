The Milton Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (MSAPC) wants to spread the word about upcoming community events, urging residents to volunteer and participate.
The Parent Speaker Series will feature “Designing Inclusive Schools - IEP Development: Considerations for Effective Advocacy” on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the Milton High School auditorium
Mike's 5K Race is set for Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Collicot/Cunningham elementary schools. Join team MSAPC and sign up at mikes5k.racewire.com.
Celebrate Milton! will take place on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. at Pierce Middle School
More information will be coming soon about the next event in the Parent Speaker Series scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Pierce Middle School.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is set for Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Milton Police Station.
