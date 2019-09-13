Wakefield Estate hosting garden yoga
Participants can enjoy a relaxing and rejuvenating yoga session outdoors in the late summer landscape at the Wakefield Estate on 1465 Brush Hill Road on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m.
Certified instructor Samantha Wechsler will lead a class designed for all levels of practice. Participants should bring their own mats and dress in comfortable clothing.
This session is weather-dependent and will be postponed until Sunday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. in the event of inclement weather. Admission is $10. RSVPs are required due to space limitations by calling 617-333-0924.
