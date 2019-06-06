Paired with a steaming cup of tea or a tall glass of milk, these light and fluffy muffins topped with crispy cinnamon flakes are sure to delight your taste buds!
Ingredients
(Makes 12 muffins)
Topping:
• 1/3 cup sugar
• 1 tablespoon cinnamon
Muffins:
• 3 very ripe bananas, puréed
• 1/3 cup melted butter
• 3/4 cup sugar
• 1 egg, beaten
• 1 teaspoon baking soda
• A pinch of salt
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1-1/2 cups flour
Preparation
1. Preheat oven to 350 °F and line a muffin tray with 12 cups.
2. In a small bowl, mix the sugar and cinnamon to make the topping.
3. In a bigger bowl, mix the bananas, butter, sugar, egg, baking soda, salt and vanilla extract. Next, add the flour and delicately mix with a spatula.
4. Pour half of the batter into the muffin molds, taking care not to overfill, and sprinkle half of the cinnamon topping onto the batter. Once done, add the rest of the batter and topping to the molds.
5. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes. To make sure the muffins are cooked through, insert a toothpick in the middle. Continue baking until the toothpick comes out clean.
