Milton House of Pizza is located at 537 Adams St., Milton MA.
Pizza is hardly the only item on the menu for this dine in or carry out restaurant.
Delivery available in Milton.
MHOP was chosen as Best in Milton by readers of the Milton Times eight years in a row.
Owner Spiro Demakes has increased the menu items year after year.
Check out the menu at www.miltonhouseofpizza.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.