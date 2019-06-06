Fitness Unlimited recently hosted a Pilates clinical education workshop with 14 physical therapists from Elliott Physical Therapy. Led by certified Pilates Trainer Miriam Lundgren and Pilates Director Danielle Miller, the workshop opened the door to a collaborative relationship between trainer and physical therapist.
Focusing on the benefits of Pilates in improving functional movement, core strength, and alignment, the workshop expanded the personalized and creative programming that Elliott physical therapists are known for offering their patients. By integrating traditional rehabilitative programs with strengthening exercises on the Pilates reformer, the idea is that patients will feel better and move better. By building a relationship between the physical therapist and trainer, the goal is to work together to help members achieve success
during and post therapy.
Darryl Elliott, PT and owner of Elliott Physical Therapy, explained this strengthened partnership. “We incorporate Pilates-based principles into plans of care for patients,” he stated. “Having Fitness Unlimited trainers as a resource strengthens our mission of keeping patients safe, active, and meeting their goals. Ultimately our community goals align. Both Fitness Unlimited and Elliott PT strive to have an active and healthy community.”
Fitness Unlimited offers Pilates and Barre training in a private, semi-private, and group setting with a training staff that is highly educated in both the classical and contemporary formats. Miller stated, “Whether you are looking to feel centered andsculpted or in need of rehabilitative support
following physical therapy, the program at Fitness Unlimited can provide you with optimal results while also being therapeutic to your mind, body, and spirit. No matter what your fitness level is, you will get the personalized attention you need to reach your specific goals.”
