Milton Academy’s fall play “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead” is being staged on Nov. 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. in Kellner Performing Arts Center’s Ruth King Theatre on 170 Centre St.
The 1966 Tom Stoppard comedy follows the story of the title characters, messengers from Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” who are bewildered by the events around them.
The show is free and open to the public. Reserve tickets at http:miltonperformingarts.eventbrite.com/.
