A marriage unites two people and two families, but what if one family is fairly normal and the other is, well, quirky? Say, for example, they’re “creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky, and altogether ooky.”
This is the predicament at the heart of “The Addams Family: A New Musical,” the Tony Award-winning musical comedy to be presented by Milton High School. Performances will be on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2 at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m.in the school’s Charles C. Winchester Auditorium on 25 Gile Road. Tickets are $12 and available at www.mhstheater.org.
Daughter Wednesday Addams has fallen in love with Lucas Beineke, whom she intends to marry, but Lucas and his respectable parents, Mal and Alice, may not be ready for the Addams family: dad Gomez, a descendant of conquistadors with a penchant for swordplay; black clad goth mom Morticia; brother Pugsley, whose love of his sister is only marginally greater than his desire to be tortured; Uncle Fester, a man child hopelessly in love with the moon; the centenarian Grandma; and Lurch, their world weary zombie butler who communicates in moans and groans.
While Wednesday hopes to convince her family to be normal for just one night so she can secure her future with Lucas, nothing is ever that easy, especially for the Addams family. A misplaced potion, a barely kept secret, and the revelation of heretofore unspoken truths by both families ensure that the riotously funny evening spins out of control in a way that will forever change both the Beinekes and the Addams family.
With a musical score that varies from flamenco to vaudeville to jazz, swing, ballads, and contemporary pop, “The Addams Family: A New Musical” is a must-see event for the Halloween season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.