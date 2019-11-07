The Milton Council on Aging (COA) and NVNA and Hospice join together to offer a monthly caregivers support group for family caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s or related dementias.
This group meets on the first Wednesday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Milton COA on 10 Walnut St. and is open free to residents across the South Shore.
Facilitated by Joan Wright, a certified dementia practitioner with NVNA and Hospice, the group offers opportunities to share information, education, tips, and techniques in support of caregivers helping loved ones at all levels of Alzheimer’s or other dementias.
For more information, contact the Milton COA at 617-898-4893 or Wright at 781-610-1422.
