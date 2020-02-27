The Milton Historical Society will present “An Evening with Eleanor Roosevelt” on Thursday, March 5 at 7 p.m. at the Milton Public Library on 476 Canton Ave. The event is free.
Carol Cohen will look into the life of Roosevelt and her role as a human rights activist. This interactive presentation, which focuses on Roosevelt after the death of her husband, is being held in recognition of Women’s History Month.
Event goers will meet Roosevelt at her home in Hyde Park, New York in December 1948 after she returned from the United Nations following the ratification of the International Declaration of Human Rights.
The presentation will be part portrayal and part PowerPoint.
Cohen is on the faculty of the Lesley University Graduate School of Education, where she teaches social studies methods, literacy, and practicum seminar.
The Milton Historical Society is a nonprofit organization privately funded through the support of membership.
For more information about the Society or to become a corporate sponsor or a member, check out its website at www.miltonhistoricalsociety.org.
