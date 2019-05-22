The annual free Children’s Concert at the Gazebo, cosponsored by the Milton Early Childhood Alliance and the Milton Parks and Recreation Development, is scheduled to be held at the Baron Hugo Gazebo at Town Hall on Thursday, June 6 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The rain date is June 20.
Musician Wayne Potash will return with his toe tapping banjo music for all ages. Children entering kindergarten in the fall should wear their yellow T-shirts so they can meet other children in the same situation. Participants are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and dancing shoes.
Hi everybody, this is Wayne Potash. I actually play guitar, harmonica and ukulele. You can check out my music on Spotify, iTunes, and at waynepotash.com. I hope to see you at the show!
