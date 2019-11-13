All people are invited to come to the annual Thanks for Giving Service set for Sunday, Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. at Congregation Beth Shalom of the Blue Hills on 18 Shoolman Way (off Lodge Street).
Ample parking is available at nearby St. Elizabeth's. A light meal will follow the service.
Each year, the Milton Interfaith Clergy Association gathers the community together in gratitude for blessings and to honor extraordinary volunteers from faith and civic organizations. The theme this year is We Join With the Earth and Each Other.
