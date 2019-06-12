The Milton Public Library will host feature speaker Robert Azzi on Tuesday, June 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for a program called “Ask A Muslim Anything.” This event will be an open and honest look at Azzi’s life, specifically what it’s like to be a Muslim in America and how he came to convert to Islam, as well as the religion of Islam and its history, especially in America, and the Middle East, terrorism, and associated political and social issues.
Azzi is a photojournalist, columnist, and public speaker who lives in Exeter, N.H. and has spoken throughout New England at the invitation of local communities. He is an Arab/American Muslim who writes about issues of identity, conflict, and Islam.
