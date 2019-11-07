Your home is your biggest asset. As you approach retirement, do you sell it or stay and renovate it?
On Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 12:30 p.m. in the Keys Community Room of the Milton Public Library, the public is invited to hear advice from Penelope Tzougros, author of “Your Home Sweet Home: How to Decide Whether You Should Stay or Move in Retirement,” a 2019 Eric Hoffer Book Award honoree.
The five-star wealth manager’s talk is part of the monthly meeting of the Milton Woman’s Club.
Admission is free and all are welcome.
For more information, visit Tzougros’s website at https://www.wealthychoices.com.
