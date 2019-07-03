A free “Bats in the Blue Hills” event for ages 8 and up is scheduled for Friday, July 12 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. For registration and meeting location, email Maggi.Brown@mass.gov. Space is limited.
Bats, the only flying mammals, are remarkable and often misunderstood animals that can eat up to 600 insects an hour.
During this evening of bat appreciation, participants can learn more about bats in an indoor lecture and then head outside to look and listen for a few of them.
Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Participants should wear sturdy footgear, carry drinking water on all hikes, and dress in layers for maximum comfort. Bug spray is recommended,
Pre-registration is required.
Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. With accessibility questions, email Maggi Brown in advance at Maggi.Brown@state.ma.us.
For more information, call 617-727-4573, ext. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.