Congregation Beth Shalom of the Blue Hills will host an ice cream social on Thursday, Aug. 29, for current Religious School students and prospective students.
The social is free and open to anyone interested in the synagogue and its Rabbi Jerome Weistrop Religious School, but RSVPs are requested. The social will take place at 18 Shoolman Way (off Lodge Street) in Milton, with overflow parking on nearby Pleasant Street only.
Families with children are invited to join Religious School families for the social from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
All interested families in the South Shore and Greater Boston area are invited to attend and meet Rabbi Alfred Benjamin and Education Director Nancy Mollitor, learn about the congregation’s programs and activities, tour the building, and get information about the Religious School, which meets Sunday mornings and Tuesday afternoons.
The school has small class sizes and an active and innovative curriculum, including holiday celebrations, monthly preschool-age story hours, field trips, bar/bat mitzvah classes, and holiday family activity days. The school is also a partner in the Passport to Israel Program, which helps fund teen trips to Israel.
For Religious School information or to RSVP to the ice cream social, call the synagogue office at 617-698-3394.
Congregation Beth Shalom of the Blue Hills is an independent synagogue that welcomes all members of the Jewish faith including LGBT, interfaith couples, and all singles and families interested in affiliating with a Jewish community.
For information about membership or programs, call the synagogue office at 617-698-3394, email office@BethShalomBlueHills.org, or visit www.BethShalomBlue Hills.org.
