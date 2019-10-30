Congregation Beth Shalom of the Blue Hills is announcing a weekend of speakers on Nov. 2 and 3, which will be held in the synagogue sanctuary at 18 Shoolman Way (off Lodge Street) in Milton. Both events are open to the entire community.
As part of Shabbat services starting at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 2, the speaker will be David Matz from Neve Shalom/Wahat al-Salaam (Oasis of Peace), an Arab-Jewish organization committed to raising awareness across the United States about the Israeli/Palestinian conflict and the peace-building work of this organization.
Matz will talk and answer questions about the work of Neve Shalom, which is the only organization of its kind in Israel. The event is open to anyone interested in understanding what goes on behind the scenes for those who are trying to work toward peace.
On Nov. 3, the Sunday Brunch Speaker Series will feature Dr. Maxine Savitz, vice president of the National Academy of Engineering. As an advisor to the President’s Council for Science and Technology, she has served under three U.S. presidents.
Apropos to the effort to ensure women’s equality in the workplace, Savitz will talk about what it was like to be one of a handful of women (most of whom were Jewish) at Bryn Mawr at a time when to be a woman in science was almost unheard of. She is the sister-in-law of Lesley Acton Savitz, immediate past president of Beth Shalom–Blue Hills.
The Brunch begins at 10:15 a.m. with the speaker starting at approximately 11 a.m. A $5 donation for the brunch portion is requested to defray food costs, and a call or email to the congregation office is required for planning. The speaker portion can be attended for free.
Parking is limited with overflow parking on nearby Pleasant Street. There is no parking allowed on Lodge or Maitland Streets.
For more information or to RSVP for Brunch attendance, call 617-698-3394, email office@BethShalomBlueHills.org, or visit www.BethShalomBlueHills.org.
