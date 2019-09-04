The Milton Early Childhood Alliance, Learning Circle Preschool, and the Curry College Education Department are sponsoring a discussion led by Diane Levin, author of “Beyond Remote Controlled Childhood,” about today’s world of media technology.
This event, designed for families of children up to the age of 6, is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 19 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on 3 Blue Hill River Road in Canton.
Levin will describe the effect of media technology on learning, play, and development and explain the value of concrete hands-on play experiences.
Registration is highly recommended by emailing cpcmecasld@verizon.net or calling 617-696-2262.
