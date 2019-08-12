Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID-Milton), a member of Beth Israel Lahey Health, will hold a job fair on Thursday, Aug. 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the hospital’s main Highland Street lobby.
The hospital currently has several positions open for experienced healthcare professionals, including CT technologists; radiographic technologists; phlebotomists/medical technologists; ED nurses; medical/surgical nurses; pharmacists; and pharmacy technicians.
Qualified applicants will have the opportunity to interview for open positions at the Job Fair if they so choose.
Applicants are encouraged to RSVP by emailing careers@bidmilton.org, although RSVPing is not a requirement.
For more information, go to www.bidmilton.org/yourcareer.
